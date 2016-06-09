版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 10日 星期五 04:19 BJT

BRIEF-Antero Resources announces public offering of common stock

June 9 Antero Resources Corp

* Antero resources announces public offering of common stock

* Says offering 26.8 million common shares

* Expects to use net proceeds from offering to fund recently announced acquisition of properties from a third party Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

