BRIEF-Southwestern Energy says sale of portion of southwest Appalachia acreage

BRIEF-New York Times says there will be budget cuts this year
* Says business side will provide additional $5 million so we can produce even more coverage of incoming trump administration
June 9 Southwestern Energy Co -
* Entered into agreement with Antero Resources Corporation to sell about 55,000 net acres in West Virginia for $450 million
* Cash proceeds from transaction expected to be used to reduce principal balance of co's $750 million term loan due in November 2018
* Southwestern energy announces sale of a portion of southwest Appalachia acreage
