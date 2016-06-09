版本:
BRIEF-Invesco says May preliminary month-end AUM of $791.1 bln

June 9 Invesco Ltd -

* Invesco Ltd says reported May preliminary month-end assets under management of $791.1 billion , an increase of 0.9% month over month

* Invesco Ltd. announces May 31, 2016 assets under management Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

