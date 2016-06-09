版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 10日 星期五 04:38 BJT

BRIEF-Danaher says Fortive prices offering of additional 4.300% notes due 2046

June 9 Danaher Corp -

* Fortive has priced previously announced offering of an additional $200 million aggregate principal amount of 4.300% senior notes due 2046

* 2046 notes will pay interest on a semi-annual basis

* Fortive prices private offering of additional 4.300% senior notes due 2046 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐