BRIEF-Capstone Turbine reports Q4 loss per share of $0.25

BRIEF-New York Times says there will be budget cuts this year
* Says business side will provide additional $5 million so we can produce even more coverage of incoming trump administration
June 9 Capstone Turbine
* "Believe we are firmly on path of reducing our cost structure by 35%"
* Bookings for Q4 were $18.3 million compared to $13.7 million in year-ago Q4
* Capstone Turbine reports fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2016 financial results
* Q4 loss per share $0.25
* Q4 revenue $18.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $19.1 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.32
* Sterling up after UK PM pledges Parliament vote on Brexit deal
* Cardtronics and Walgreens extend and expand atm relationship