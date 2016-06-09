BRIEF-Orbotech Ltd plans public offering of 3.85 mln shares

BRIEF-New York Times says there will be budget cuts this year
* Says business side will provide additional $5 million so we can produce even more coverage of incoming trump administration
June 9 Orbotech Ltd
* Orbotech Ltd announces public offering of ordinary shares
* Plans to offer 3.85 million ordinary shares to public
* Orbotech Ltd says plans to use net proceeds to repay a portion of its outstanding indebtedness under its credit agreement, dated as of August 7, 2014
* Sterling up after UK PM pledges Parliament vote on Brexit deal
* Cardtronics and Walgreens extend and expand atm relationship