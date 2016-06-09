BRIEF-Ab announces may 31, 2016 assets under management

BRIEF-New York Times says there will be budget cuts this year
* Says business side will provide additional $5 million so we can produce even more coverage of incoming trump administration
June 9 AllianceBernstein Holding LP
* AB announces May 31, 2016 assets under management
* AllianceBernstein Holding LP says that preliminary assets under management increased to $487 billion during May 2016 from $483 billion at end of April Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Sterling up after UK PM pledges Parliament vote on Brexit deal
* Cardtronics and Walgreens extend and expand atm relationship Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: