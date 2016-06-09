BRIEF-Toronto Hydro to issue $200 mln aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured debentures

BRIEF-New York Times says there will be budget cuts this year
* Says business side will provide additional $5 million so we can produce even more coverage of incoming trump administration
June 9 Toronto Hydro Corp
* Toronto Hydro Corporation to issue $200 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured debentures (series 12)
* Series 12 debentures will be issued at a price of $999.84 per $1,000 principal amount
* Toronto Hydro Corp says has agreed to issue $200 million principal amount of senior unsecured debentures due August 25, 2026 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Sterling up after UK PM pledges Parliament vote on Brexit deal
* Cardtronics and Walgreens extend and expand atm relationship Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: