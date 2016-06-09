BRIEF-Toronto Hydro to issue $200 mln aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured debentures

June 9 Toronto Hydro Corp

* Toronto Hydro Corporation to issue $200 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured debentures (series 12)

* Series 12 debentures will be issued at a price of $999.84 per $1,000 principal amount

* Toronto Hydro Corp says has agreed to issue $200 million principal amount of senior unsecured debentures due August 25, 2026