BRIEF-Gogo Inc announces pricing of $525 mln senior secured notes offering

June 9 Gogo Inc

* Gogo Inc announces pricing of $525 million senior secured notes offering

* Announced pricing of $525 million aggregate principal amount of 12.50 pct senior secured notes due 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

