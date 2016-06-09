BRIEF-Kindred Healthcare completes syndication and pricing of incremental $200 mln term loan

BRIEF-New York Times says there will be budget cuts this year
* Says business side will provide additional $5 million so we can produce even more coverage of incoming trump administration
June 9 Kindred Healthcare Inc
* Completed syndication and pricing of an incremental $200 million term loan
* Incremental term loan will be issued at 99.05% of par
* Received consent from required lenders under term loan facility,abl facility to amend various provisions of those credit facilities
* Kindred healthcare completes syndication of incremental term loan and secures consent for amendments to credit facilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Says business side will provide additional $5 million so we can produce even more coverage of incoming trump administration
* Sterling up after UK PM pledges Parliament vote on Brexit deal
* Cardtronics and Walgreens extend and expand atm relationship Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: