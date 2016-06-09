BRIEF-Firm Capital Property Trust says JV with First Capital Realty with acquisition of a 40 pct interest in two retail properties

BRIEF-New York Times says there will be budget cuts this year
* Says business side will provide additional $5 million so we can produce even more coverage of incoming trump administration
June 9 Firm Capital Property Trust
* Acquisition price for 100% of portfolio is approximately $75.3 million , excluding transaction costs
* As a result of portfolio acquisition, trust will increase size of its current portfolio by approximately 25% to $157 million
* Acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to affo
* Firm capital property trust announces a joint venture with first capital realty with the acquisition of a 40% interest in two retail properties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Says business side will provide additional $5 million so we can produce even more coverage of incoming trump administration
* Sterling up after UK PM pledges Parliament vote on Brexit deal
* Cardtronics and Walgreens extend and expand atm relationship Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: