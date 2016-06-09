BRIEF-Hexcel amends and extends senior credit facility

BRIEF-New York Times says there will be budget cuts this year
* Says business side will provide additional $5 million so we can produce even more coverage of incoming trump administration
June 9 Hexcel Corp
* Hexcel amends and extends senior credit facility
* Successful amendment and extension of its $700 million senior unsecured revolving credit facility
* Maturity of facility has been extended from September 2019 to June 2021
* Will accelerate certain unamortized financing costs of credit facility being replaced incurring pretax charge of $0.4 million in Q2 of 2016
* Sterling up after UK PM pledges Parliament vote on Brexit deal
* Cardtronics and Walgreens extend and expand atm relationship