BRIEF-Supervalu files Amendment No. 1 to Form 10 for possible spin-off of Save-A-Lot business

BRIEF-New York Times says there will be budget cuts this year
* Says business side will provide additional $5 million so we can produce even more coverage of incoming trump administration
June 9 Supervalu Inc
* Files Amendment No. 1 to form 10 for possible spin-off of save-a-lot business
* Among other changes, amendment includes save-a-lot's recent financial results and details co's current expectations following a spin-off
* Says Supervalu stockholders would directly own about 60 percent of outstanding shares of common stock of save-a-lot
* Says it would retain about 40 percent of outstanding shares of common stock of Save-A-Lot
* Sterling up after UK PM pledges Parliament vote on Brexit deal
* Cardtronics and Walgreens extend and expand atm relationship