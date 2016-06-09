BRIEF-Eguana announces $6.0 million offering of common shares

BRIEF-New York Times says there will be budget cuts this year
* Says business side will provide additional $5 million so we can produce even more coverage of incoming trump administration
June 9 Eguana Technologies Inc
* Eguana announces $6.0 million offering of common shares
* Proposed offering of common shares at a price of $0.22 per common share for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $6 million
* Sterling up after UK PM pledges Parliament vote on Brexit deal
* Cardtronics and Walgreens extend and expand atm relationship