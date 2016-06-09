版本:
BRIEF-Eguana announces $6.0 million offering of common shares

June 9 Eguana Technologies Inc

* Eguana announces $6.0 million offering of common shares

* Proposed offering of common shares at a price of $0.22 per common share for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

