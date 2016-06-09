BRIEF-Centene Corporation announces pricing of notes

BRIEF-New York Times says there will be budget cuts this year
* Says business side will provide additional $5 million so we can produce even more coverage of incoming trump administration
June 9 Centene Corp
* Centene Corporation announces pricing of notes
* Centene Corp says priced $500 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.75 pct senior notes due 2022
* Senior notes will be issued at a price to public of 101.75 pct plus accrued interest from May 15, 2016 and bear interest at 4.75 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Sterling up after UK PM pledges Parliament vote on Brexit deal
* Cardtronics and Walgreens extend and expand atm relationship Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: