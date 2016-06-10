BRIEF-MTS prices upsized offering 1.65 mln shares at $42 per share

June 9 MTS Systems Corp :
* MTS announces upsize and pricing of public offering of
common stock and pricing of public offering of tangible equity
units
* Says it priced an upsized offering of 1,650,000 shares of
common stock at $42 per share
* Priced tangible equity unit with a stated amount of $100 ,
resulting in aggregate gross proceeds of $100 million
* Completion of common stock offering is not contingent on
completion of tangible equity units offering
* Amortizing notes will pay equal quarterly installments of
$2.1875 per noteSource text for Eikon: Further
company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom)