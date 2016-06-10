BRIEF-Bristol-Myers announces phase 2 data for Opdivo studies

June 10 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co
* Says Opdivo demonstrated objective response rate of 66.3%
in classical Hodgkin lymphoma patients
* Says primary endpoint of objective response rate (orr) per
an independent radiologic review committee (irrc) was 66.3%
* Says safety profile of Opdivo in checkmate -205 was
consistent with previously reported data in this tumor type
* Says Opdivo indicates benefit in heavily pre-treated
classical Hodgkin lymphoma patients in phase 2, single-arm
pivotal trial
