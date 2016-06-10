版本:
BRIEF-Copper Fox announces $1,000,000 non-brokered private placement

June 10 Copper Fox

* Copper fox metals inc says offering will consist of up to 8.3 million units at a price of $0.12 per unit

* announces a $1,000,000 non brokered private placement and the closing of the initial tranche of $150,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

