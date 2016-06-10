版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 10日 星期五 18:16 BJT

BRIEF-Egalet CEO Bob Radie named EY entrepreneur of the year

June 10 Egalet Corp :

* Egalet president and CEO Bob Radie named EY entrepreneur of the year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

