版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 10日 星期五 19:44 BJT

BRIEF-U.S. Defense Information Systems Agency awards CGI task order

June 10 Cgi Group Inc

* U.S. Defense information systems agency awards CGI task order to provide test and evaluation of dod healthcare management system modernization (dhmsm) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐