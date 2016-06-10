版本:
BRIEF-Karyopharm presents preliminary early stage data at European Hematology Association annual meeting

June 10 Press Release

* Updated clinical data shows high response rates when selinexor is combined with standard of care agents in heavily pretreated patients with multiple myeloma

* Karyopharm presents preliminary stomp phase 1b clinical data at 2016 european hematology association annual meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

