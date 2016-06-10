版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 10日 星期五 20:11 BJT

BRIEF-ISS, Glass Lewis support Timbercreek Mortgage, Timbercreek Senior Mortgage deal

June 10 Timbercreek Mortgage Investment Corp :

* Leading independent advisory firms ISS and Glass Lewis support arrangement transaction between Timbercreek Mortgage Investment Corporation and Timbercreek Senior Mortgage Investment Corporation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

