2016年 6月 10日

BRIEF-GigPeak prices public offering at $2/share

June 10 GigPeak Inc :

* Says public offering priced at $2.00 per share

* Announced pricing of its underwritten public offering of an aggregate of 11.3 million newly issued shares

* Gigpeak Inc announces pricing of public offering of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

