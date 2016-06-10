版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 10日 星期五

BRIEF-PVH launches EURO 350 mln private offering of senior notes

June 10 PVH Corp :

* Commenced an offer to sell eur350 million principal amount of senior notes due 2024

* Pvh corp. Announces launch of euro 350 million private offering of senior notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

