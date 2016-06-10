版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 10日 星期五

BRIEF-Cumberland Pharmaceuticals says Caroline Young to join its board

June 10 Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Cumberland Pharmaceuticals announces Caroline Young to join its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

