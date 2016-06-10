版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 10日 星期五

BRIEF-Legg Mason says May preliminary AUM $717.8 billion

June 10 Legg Mason Inc :

* Reported preliminary assets under management of $717.8 billion as of May 31, 2016.

* Legg Mason reports assets under management and flows for May 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

