BRIEF-SunEdison receives final bankruptcy court approval of debtor-in-possession financing

June 10 SunEdison Inc :

* Received final bankruptcy court approval of debtor-in-possession (DIP) financing in form of new capital totaling up to $300 million

* Receives final bankruptcy court approval of debtor-in-possession financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

