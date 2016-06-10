版本:
BRIEF-Raptor Pharmaceutical announces new data from phase 3 study of Quinsair

June 10 Raptor Pharmaceutical Corp :

* Raptor pharmaceutical announces presentation of new data analyses from a phase 3 study of quinsair(tm) at the 39th european cystic fibrosis conference Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

