2016年 6月 10日

BRIEF-Ideal Image to appoint Deborah Ellinger as CEO

June 10 Irobot Corp :

* Ideal Image to appoint Deborah G. Ellinger as president and chief executive officer

* Ellinger will join team later this month Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

