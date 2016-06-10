版本:
BRIEF-Comstock announces closing of private placement raising $1.46 mln

June 10 Comstock Metals Ltd :

* Comstock announces first closing of private placement raising $1.46 million Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

