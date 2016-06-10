版本:
BRIEF-Great Ajax says offering 2.3 mln common shares expected to gross proceeds of about $30 mln

June 10 Great Ajax Corp

* Priced public offering of 2.3 million shares of its common stock for expected gross proceeds of about $30.0 million before expenses

* Great ajax corp. Announces pricing of public offering of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

