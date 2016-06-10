版本:
BRIEF-Virco Qtrly loss per share $0.21

June 10 Virco Mfg. Corp :

* Qtrly loss per share $0.21

* Qtrly net sales $20.8 million versus $23.0 million

* Virco reports financial results for 1st quarter of FYE 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

