公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 10日

BRIEF-Brookfield Renewable completes CDN$800 mln equity offering

June 10 Brookfield Renewable Partners Lp :

* Brookfield Renewable completes CDN$800 million equity offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

