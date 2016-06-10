版本:
BRIEF-Bats Global Markets announces launch of debt refinancing transaction

June 10 Bats Global Markets Inc :

* Bats Global Markets announces launch of debt refinancing transaction

* Plans to refinance its existing $656 million term loan B facilities and $100 million revolving credit facility

* Term loan transaction is expected to be financed through a new $650 million term loan B, and funding is scheduled to close in June Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

