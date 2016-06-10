版本:
BRIEF-Nemaska says proposed offering shares for minimum aggregate gross proceeds of $50 mln

June 10 Nemaska Lithium

* Filed preliminary short form prospectus for proposed offering of common shares for minimum aggregate gross proceeds of $50 million

* Intends to use net proceeds for engineering fees in relation to whabouchi mine and concentrator and shawinigan hydromet plant

* Nemaska announces a financing by way of short form prospectus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

