版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 11日 星期六 02:02 BJT

BRIEF-CB Pharma Acquisition gets extension to complete initial business combination

June 10 CB Pharma Acquisition Corp:

* CB Pharma Acquisition Corp. announces approval of proposals to extend time to complete initial business combination

* Company now has until December 12, 2016 to complete initial business combination

* Edward J. Fred appointed as Chief Executive Officer; Jose M. Aldeanueva appointed Chief Financial Officer

* Lindsay Rosenwald, Michael Weiss, George Avgerinos, Adam Chill, Arthur Kornbluth, Neil Herskowitz resigned as an officer and/or director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐