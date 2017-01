June 10 MFRI Inc :

* Net sales increased 14% to $23.1 million in current quarter from $20.3 million in prior-year quarter

* As of April 30, 2016, backlog was $47.9 million, on par with backlog as of end of fiscal 2015/16

* Qtrly loss per share from continuing operations $0.83

* Qtrly loss per share basic and diluted $0.86

* MFRI announces first quarter fiscal 2016/17 financial results

* Q1 sales rose 14 percent to $23.1 million