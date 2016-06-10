BRIEF-Penn West announces $1.1 bln in asset sales

June 10 Penn West Petroleum Ltd :
* Deal for cash consideration of $975 million , subject to
normal closing adjustments
* Expect to be comfortably in compliance with all financial
covenants at end of Q2 and remainder of 2016
* Entered into a definitive agreement for sale of all of its
saskatchewan assets, including its dodsland viking area
* To realize nearly $100 million annually from decreased
interest expenses and reductions in g&a expenses through deal
* Penn west announces $1.1 billion in asset sales, including
the sale of its saskatchewan assets for $975 million
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)