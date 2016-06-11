版本:
BRIEF-Armor announces $1 mln private placement

June 10 Armor Minerals Inc

* Announces private placement for up to 5 million units at a price of $0.20 per unit

* Proceeds from financing will be used for follow-up exploration on recently announced drill results at Warmister project

* Armor announces $1,000,000 private placement

