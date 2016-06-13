BRIEF-Symantec to acquire Blue Coat for about $4.65 billion in cash

BRIEF-CVC Capital Partners to sell Leslie's Holdings
* Agreed to sell Leslie's Holdings to l Catterton and an affiliate of GIC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 13 Symantec Corp
* Greg clark, Blue Coat Ceo, to lead symantec following closing
* Fy18 non-gaap eps expected to be $1.70-$1.80
* Will acquire Blue coat for approximately $4.65 billion in cash
* Transaction has been approved by boards of directors of both companies and is expected to close in third calendar quarter of 2016
* Silver lake to double investment to $1 billion
* On a pro-forma, non-gaap basis, combined company would have had $4.4 billion in revenues in fiscal year 2016
* By end of fiscal 2018, symantec expects to realize $550 million in run-rate cost savings
* Board of directors will continue to be led by symantec's current chairman
* Seifert will continue as chief financial officer
* Members of blue coat's management team also made decision to rollover a substantial portion of their cash and options into combined entity
* Combined company will be headquartered in mountain view, california
* Silver lake has agreed to make an additional investment of $500 million in 2.0% convertible notes due 2021 of symantec
* Bain capital has agreed to make an investment of $750 million in convertible notes
* David humphrey, a managing director of bain capital , will be appointed to board of directors, effective at close of transaction
* Intends to finance transaction with cash on balance sheet and $2.8 billion of new debt
* Focused on paying down a significant portion of debt within next several years with cash on balance sheet and through cash generation
* Acquisition is expected to be significantly accretive to our non-gaap earnings creating meaningful value for our shareholders
* Will also continue our practice of paying a quarterly dividend to our shareholders
* Symantec to acquire blue coat and define the future of cybersecurity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
* Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2 signs letter of intent to create market-leading business process outsourcing platform
* Entered into a confidentiality agreement with Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc pertaining to BCEI's chapter 11 proceeding