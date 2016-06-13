BRIEF-Symantec to acquire Blue Coat for about $4.65 billion in cash

June 13 Symantec Corp

* Greg clark, Blue Coat Ceo, to lead symantec following closing

* Fy18 non-gaap eps expected to be $1.70-$1.80

* Will acquire Blue coat for approximately $4.65 billion in cash

* Transaction has been approved by boards of directors of both companies and is expected to close in third calendar quarter of 2016

* Silver lake to double investment to $1 billion

* On a pro-forma, non-gaap basis, combined company would have had $4.4 billion in revenues in fiscal year 2016

* By end of fiscal 2018, symantec expects to realize $550 million in run-rate cost savings

* Board of directors will continue to be led by symantec's current chairman

* Seifert will continue as chief financial officer

* Members of blue coat's management team also made decision to rollover a substantial portion of their cash and options into combined entity

* Combined company will be headquartered in mountain view, california

* Silver lake has agreed to make an additional investment of $500 million in 2.0% convertible notes due 2021 of symantec

* Bain capital has agreed to make an investment of $750 million in convertible notes

* David humphrey, a managing director of bain capital , will be appointed to board of directors, effective at close of transaction

* Intends to finance transaction with cash on balance sheet and $2.8 billion of new debt

* Focused on paying down a significant portion of debt within next several years with cash on balance sheet and through cash generation

* Acquisition is expected to be significantly accretive to our non-gaap earnings creating meaningful value for our shareholders

* Will also continue our practice of paying a quarterly dividend to our shareholders

* Symantec to acquire blue coat and define the future of cybersecurity