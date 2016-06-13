版本:
BRIEF-Journey Energy says its credit facility has been set at $110 mln

June 13 Journey Energy Inc :

* Says based on banking syndicates' final determination, credit facility has now been set at $110 million

* Says $110 million facility is comprised of a $15 million working capital facility and a $95 million revolving facility

* Journey Energy Inc finalizes its credit facility review

