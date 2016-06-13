BRIEF-Journey Energy says its credit facility has been set at $110 mln

BRIEF-Discover Financial Services - credit card delinquency rate 1.60% at Dec. end versus 1.60 pct at Nov. end
* Discover financial services - credit card delinquency rate 1.60% at December end versus 1.60 percent at November end - sec filing
June 13 Journey Energy Inc :
* Says based on banking syndicates' final determination, credit facility has now been set at $110 million
* Says $110 million facility is comprised of a $15 million working capital facility and a $95 million revolving facility
* Journey Energy Inc finalizes its credit facility review
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Discover financial services - credit card delinquency rate 1.60% at December end versus 1.60 percent at November end - sec filing
* Trilogy Energy Corp provides update on Q4 2016 operations, 2017 hedging program and 2017 guidance
* Sold about 274,000 tons of sand in three months ended dec 31, 2016, versus about 229,000 tons of sand sold in 3 months ended Sept 30, 2016