版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 13日 星期一 17:40 BJT

BRIEF-Tsys acquires remaining 45 pct stake in TSYS managed services EMEA

June 13 Tsys :

* Tsys managed services emea will continue to be led by mark cleary, chief operating officer

* Acquired from merchants group limited remaining 45-percent share in tsys managed services emea joint venture

* 45 Percent ownership stake in tsys managed services emea joint venture Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐