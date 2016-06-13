版本:
BRIEF-Tahoe Resources says Tony Makuch has resigned as president of canadian operation

June 13 Tahoe Resources Inc :

* Says Tony Makuch has resigned as executive vice-president and president of canadian operation

* Says Ron Clayton, Tahoe's chief operating officer, will assume day-to-day management of company's Lake Shore Gold division

* Tahoe resources announces management change

