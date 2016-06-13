版本:
BRIEF-Magellan sells its Weald Basin acreage and settles litigation

June 13 Magellan Petroleum Corp :

* Sale of company's 50% interests in PEDL 234 in Weald Basin in UK to UK Oil And Gas Investments PLC

* Announced settlement of its litigation with celtique energie weald limited ("celtique") for approximately $1.8 million

* Magellan sells its weald basin acreage and settles litigation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

