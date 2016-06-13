BRIEF-BioScrip to acquire Home Solutions

June 13 BioScrip Inc :
* Total transaction consideration of $85.0 million
* Will acquire substantially all of assets and assume
certain liabilities of Home Solutions and its subsidiaries
* Deal includes additional contingent consideration in form
of restricted stock units
* Closing consideration will consist of $80.0 million
payable in cash, subject to certain adjustments and $5.0 million
in shares
* BioScrip inc says upon completion of transaction, Daniel
Greenleaf will become chief executive officer of BioScrip
* Rick Smith, director and chief executive officer of
BioScrip will become vice chairman of board of directors
* Jeffrey Kreger, chief financial officer of BioScrip, will
serve as combined company's chief financial officer
* BioScrip will continue to be headquartered in Denver,
Colorado and plans to maintain branches throughout United States
* Transaction is anticipated to be financed through net
proceeds from an equity offering
* Jefferies LLC is acting as financial advisor to BioScrip
* Houlihan Lokey is acting as financial advisor to Home
Solutions
* BioScrip announces transformative acquisition of Home
Solutions that will enhance focus as home infusion leader
