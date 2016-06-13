BRIEF-Science Applications International Q1 adjusted profit $0.80/shr

BRIEF-First Majestic produces record 18.7 mln silver eqv. Oz in 2016
* First majestic produces a record 18.7m silver eqv. Oz in 2016 (4.4m silver eqv. Oz in q4); announces 2017 production outlook and cost guidance
June 13 Science Applications International Corp
* Sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.31per share
* Net bookings for quarter were approximately $1.3 billion
* Estimated backlog of signed business orders at end of quarter was approximately $7.2 billion
* Net bookings for quarter were approximately $1.3 billion, which reflects a book-to-bill ratio of approximately 1.0
* Saic announces financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2017
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.80
* Q1 earnings per share $0.71
* Q1 revenue $1.215 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.15 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
LONDON, Jan 17 A UK court said it would approve a proposed agreement between Britain's Serious Fraud Office and Rolls-Royce which will allow the British aero-engine company to pay to settle a bribery probe.
Jan 17 Biogen Inc said on Tuesday it would pay Forward Pharma A/S $1.25 billion in cash to gain access to the Danish company's intellectual property as it seeks to protect the patent life of its flagship multiple sclerosis drug, Tecfidera.