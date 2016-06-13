BRIEF-Science Applications International Q1 adjusted profit $0.80/shr

June 13 Science Applications International Corp

* Sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.31per share

* Estimated backlog of signed business orders at end of quarter was approximately $7.2 billion

* Net bookings for quarter were approximately $1.3 billion, which reflects a book-to-bill ratio of approximately 1.0

* Saic announces financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2017

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.80

* Q1 earnings per share $0.71

* Q1 revenue $1.215 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.15 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S