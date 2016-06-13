BRIEF-Mednax to acquire Cardon Outreach for $400 mln

June 13 Mednax Inc
* Deal for $400 million
* Mednax inc says acquisition is expected to be immediately
accretive to earnings
* Cardon is expected to generate 2016 annualized earnings
before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (ebitda)
of $36 million
* Cardon outreach will become a wholly owned subsidiary of
meddata, a mednax company
* Mednax inc says expects initial contribution of $0.06 in
annualized diluted earnings per share from acquisition
* Mednax announces agreement to acquire cardon outreach
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)