June 13 Lannett Company Inc :

* Lannett receives FDA approval for neomycin sulfate tablets USP, 500 mg

* Expect to commence marketing product in next several months

* Approval of ANDA for neomycin sulfate tablets USP, 500 mg, equivalent to neomycin sulfate tablets USP, 500 mg, of Teva Pharmaceuticals USA