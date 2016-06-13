BRIEF-Cenveo announces closing of its exchange offer

June 13 Cenveo Inc :
* Amended its asset-based revolving credit facility to
extend term through 2021
* Amended its asset-based revolving credit facility reduce
commitments thereunder by $50 million to $190 million
* Co, certain affiliates of or funds managed by Allianz
Global Investors U.S. Llc entered into a secured indenture and
note purchase agreement
* Issued new secured notes to funds managed by Allianz
Global Investors U.S. in an aggregate principal amount of $50.0
million
* Cenveo announces closing of its exchange offer and related
refinancing transactions
