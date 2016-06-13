BRIEF-Cenveo announces closing of its exchange offer

June 13 Cenveo Inc :

* Amended its asset-based revolving credit facility to extend term through 2021

* Amended its asset-based revolving credit facility reduce commitments thereunder by $50 million to $190 million

* Co, certain affiliates of or funds managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. Llc entered into a secured indenture and note purchase agreement

* Issued new secured notes to funds managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. in an aggregate principal amount of $50.0 million

* Cenveo announces closing of its exchange offer and related refinancing transactions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)