BRIEF-Argonaut Gold to acquire necessary land to develop San Agustin project

June 13 Argonaut Gold Inc :
* Has come to an agreement to acquire necessary land to
develop its San Agustin project in Durango, Mexico
* Company expects to make a construction decision during
second half of 2016
* Assuming positive construction decision in Q4 of 2016,
anticipate first gold production from san agustin in Q3 of 2017
* Expect to receive a permit decision during Q3 of 2016
* Argonaut Gold acquires land, submits permit application
and files the technical report for its San Agustin project
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)